Threats to Kill, Screaming in Benton County Courthouse Lands Suspect in Jail
What began as a courthouse outburst led to a standoff at a Benton County home.
Man Threatens to Kill his Attorney in Benton Courthouse
Benton County Deputies responded to the Courthouse Thursday after an attorney was threatened.
The suspect fled just prior to Officers arriving, but just prior he had begun screaming, raising a ruckus, and then said he was going to kill his lawyer.
Based on comments from the victm, Deputies said the man believed his client would try to follow through on the threat. The man was later located at his home, but refused to exit.
He told Officers they would have to shoot him, but finally, after a lengthy negotiation, the man was convinced to give up, and he was taken back to the Justice Center and booked in jail on multiple charges.
