Asotin Deputies, Emergency Behavioral Experts Talk Man off Clarkston Bridge

Thanks to the teamwork of Asotin County Deputies, EMS and an expert from Quality Behavioral Health, a would-be possible bridge jumper was safely rescued.

Asotin County Deputies called to the Southway Bridge

Around 1 PM Tuesday, the ACSO was dispatched to the bridge that connects Lewiston Idaho and Clarkston, WA over the Snake Rive. The caller advised Deputies there was a man who was standing on the edge of the bridge, outside of the safety railing, very close going into the water.

The bridge was closed for about an hour as Deputies and the mental health crisis worker established communications with the man, and eventually were able to convince the man to move back from the edge, and let them get him some help.

Get our free mobile app

He was voluntarily taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. Multiple agencies assisted in the situation.