Wenatchee Suspect Stabs Girlfriend’s Family Member, Steals Her Car

The incident left an East Wenatchee woman with significant injuries.

Man Stabs Girlfriend's Family Member, Steals her SUV

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has now released information about a shocking assault, stabbing and car theft.

Tuesday, around 2:08 AM, Deputies were dispatched to a residence in East Wenatchee about a woman who initially was said to have been shot. When they arrived Deputies found the woman had been stabbed, and was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening wounds.

The victim was a family member of the suspect's girlfriend, the suspect stole the stabbing victim's Toyota 4 Runner and sped off. Shortly afteward, there was a report of a crash on Sky View Drive, and other reports of a man seen trying to break into a home.

The Suspect Tried to Break Into a Residence After the Crash

That man, the suspect, was then tracked to ravine nearby. Deputies found the crashed Toyota, and eventually located the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Mitchell Figueroa‑Ibarra. He was arrested without incident, and after a trip to the hospital (due to the crash) he was booked into the Chelan County Justice Center, facing a laundry list of charges including (according to the DCSO):

"Assault in the First Degree (Domestic Violence), Robbery in the First Degree (Domestic Violence), and Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Domestic Violence)."

9 law enforcement and EMS agencies assisted with the incident, no update on the stabbing victim was released.

The investigation continues.