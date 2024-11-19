Man Stabs Computer Teacher in Seattle, Then Flees Scene

Seattle Police have arrested a suspect following a Monday afternoon knife attack on a computer instructor.

The man became agitated and stabbed the instructor

According to KIRO TV, around 4 PM, Seattle Police were alerted about the assault. A man who was taking a computer course at an employment support services center located near Judkins Park in East Seattle became upset, and allegedly "did not like the material the instructor was teaching" according to witnesses.

The man stabbed the instructor twice in the abdomen with a knife, then fled on foot. Police later found him on a nearby transit bus and he was arrested. The victim was taken to an area hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

SPD has not been able to locate the knife used in the attack. A check of employment resources in WA state shows DSHS offers what are called Supported Employment, but officials did not confirm who was offering the class.