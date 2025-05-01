Man Sought for Stalking, Contact Order Violations in Adams County
The Adams County Sheriff's Office is looking to the public for leads on locating this guy.
The suspect is being sought on multiple felony charges.
ACSO investigators are searching for 27-year-old Brian Saul Ramirez, who's wanted for felony stalking, violation of a no-contact order, and 2nd Degree Malicious Mischief.
Authorities didn't say if they believe he's still in Adams County, but anyone who may have information is urged to report it by calling, 509-659-1122
All leads can be confidential, said Officials
