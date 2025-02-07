Man Sought After Stealing Handgun from Moses Lake Store

Moses Lake Police are searching for a suspect who stole a handgun from Sportsman's Warehouse Thursday evening.

The man had asked to look at a firearm

Around 6:30 PM, the man had asked to look at a handgun on display in the store, then after looking it over, abruptly turned and sprinted out of the store, carrying the weapon.

He ran across the parking lot and got away in a vehicle parked at the far end. No description of the vehicle has been released yet by Moses Lake Police.

The gun still had its trigger lock in place, making it impossible to use. Most trigger locks require a small key, and unless the suspect has good lock picking skills, he would have to enlist the services of a locksmith.

Anyone with any information about this suspect, call (509)-764-3887. All leads can be confidential.