Grant County Man Pulls Gun on Landlord During Eviction

Getty Images

Grant County Deputies were called to a rural area a few miles southeast of Moses Lake about a weapons threat on Wednesday.

   Deputies arrested the man, who had a possibly stolen firearm

According to the GCSO, mid-morning, they were called to a large shop located at 1096 Road L.4-Southeast, in an unincorporated area near town.

69-year-old Howard G. Bailey, the suspect, was renting the facility, but when the landlord served him eviction papers, he pulled out a handgun and threatened the person.

No one was hurt, but now Bailey is in the Grant County Jail facing assault charges, and a charge of possibly being in possession of a stolen firearm. No other details about the incident were released.

Categories: Business, Crime

