Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Indian Artifacts From Northern Quest Resort

A 61-year-old Yakima man has pleaded guilty this week to stealing a shadowbox with a number of rare Native Americans items inside.

The man stole a display box of items

On October 20th, 2020, Kevin William Wissman stole five moccasins and a beaded glove that were on display in a wood and glass case as part of the Heritage Hall Display of rare items at Northern Quest Casino in Airway Heights.

The items were children-sized clothing that was actually worn many years ago by Native Americans. The Kalispell Tribe is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading directly to their recovery. The items date back over 80 years. Wissman entered his plea in US District Court in Spokane.

Despite Wissman pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of theft from an Indian tribal organization, officials say the box of rare Native American items is still missing.

Authorities have not said if Wissman, who will be sentenced June 12th, has given any information about where the items might be.