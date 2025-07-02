Man Threatens Kennewick Business With Alleged Pipe Bomb

Just after midnight Wednesday morning, July 2nd, a man was arrested in Kennewick after causing a disturbance and making threats about a pipe bomb. Officers were called to a business in the 5200 block of West Clearwater.

The man wanted to use the restroom, but it was not open to the public

The suspect, identified as 46 year old Michael Murdoch, had wanted to use the restroom, but was told it was for workers only. He then was asked to leave, because of his accelerated behavior.

At that point, he became violent, and claimed he had a pipe bomb in his backpack and was going to use it. He left several customers fearful for their safety, before finally leaving the store.

Get our free mobile app

He was spotted moments later by an Officer in a patrol car as he was running from the location. He was quickly surrounded and arrested without incident.

KPD says no pipe bomb was found in his backpack, he's now facing several felony threat charges and is in the Benton County Jail.

READ More: back in February, a Thurston County man made a bomb threat against a residence, then left with the alleged bomb and a child in his car.