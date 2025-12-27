62-Year-Old Burglar Assaults Woman in Rural Grant County Home

A 62-year-old man who assaulted a woman while robbing her home knew the victim.

The Moses Lake Tactical Response Team raided the man's home

Late Thursday night, Grant County Deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman whose home was robbed after a man broke in.

Deputies say the suspect, identified as Paul White, broke in, then attacked her, then left in his car. The victim, in her 30's called Officers. As they responded, a deputy passed White's car as he drove away from the scene.

Officers followed his car to a home in the 10200 block of Road 6-SE, about 6 miles south of Moses Lake. White refused to come out, and finally after lengthy efforts to get him to give up, the Tactical Response Team entered the home and apprehended him without incident.

According to the GCSO he's facing at least the following charges:

"...first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree malicious mischief."

The investigation continues.