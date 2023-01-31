Man Killed When Car Hits Brick Building Near Sunnyside
The fatal crash occurred early Tuesday morning, just north of Sunnyside.
Yakima County Deputies say driver apparently slammed into a brick building
According to information released by YCSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoot, Deputies were called to a location in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road. The location is less than half-a-mile north of Sunnyside.
They reported a single-car crash, where the driver had apparently hit a brick building while traveling at a high rate of speed.
The driver is deceased, it is not known if he died later at the scene or if he was deceased when officers arrived.
Get our free mobile app
The YCSO says it will take some time to extricate the person from the car, as well as conduct a preliminary investigation into the crash. More information is expected soon.
103 iconic photos that capture 103 years of world history
Stacker gathered some of the most iconic images from the past 103 years, beginning in 1918 and leading up to 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.