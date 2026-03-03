Man Jailed on Illegal Weapons Charges After Alleged Threat at Ellensburg Church

Ellensburg Police say a man involved in alleged threat at a church last Sunday is in jail on $1 million dollars bond.

The Man and a Woman Were Involved in An Alleged Threat

Ellensburg Police report around 2 PM they were contacted by staff members about a man and woman, who had apparently been attending the church regularly the last few months.

Police learned the two had made threatening statements and weapons might have been involved. Authorities said an off-duty Officer and a former retired Policeman confirmed the man was armed with a handgun, and in his vehicle was a semi-automatic rifle modified to be fully automatic (the gun would fire multiple rounds with one trigger pull).

The two are from Moses Lake, and information provided to Ellensburg Officers indicated the woman appeared to be having a mental health crisis. Both were said to be cooperative with the staff.

The man voluntarily turned over his weapons to staff, who then gave them to Police. and he was later arrested for a weapons-related offense.

Ellensburg Police Find Ammo and more Weapons In Couple's Home

The woman was detained for a mental health evaluation. Due to the weapons threat, Ellensburg Police obtained a search warrant for the Moses Lake home and found additional firearms and ammuntion, and now the man is being held on the $1 million bail.

Police say the investigation is continuing, there may be additional charges pending, but no further informatrion will be released until the investigation concludes.

No updates on the woman's condition were provided.