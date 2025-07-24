Man Jailed on Gas Theft Charges in Benton County

A man who was seen alongside a Benton County road asking for gas has now been arrested on charges.

The two are accused of attempted gas theft

Wednesday afternoon, Benton County Deputies were called to an area on Locust Grove Road about a suspicious vehicle parked on the shoulder.

There was a man and a juvenile alongside the SUV with a sign that read they were asking for gas. As the Officer was talking with the man and the male juvenile, information came in about an attempted vehicle break-in and gas theft.

The caller said they'd parked their car at the Harvest Heights Assembly Church, and reported damage caused by an attempted gas theft. After reviewing the security footage, the suspect and vehicle matched those of the one alongside the road.

The man was arrested and booked into the Benton County jail, the male juvenile was released at the scene.