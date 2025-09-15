Man Jailed for Illegal Shooting at Juniper Dunes North of Pasco

Franklin County Deputies arrested a man late Saturday night at the Juniper Dunes Recreation area north of Pasco over illegal shooting.

The man was arrested for illegal firearms

Several Franklin County Deputies were working a patrol near the recreation area, which isd about 32 miles northeast of Pasco. They noticed a green laser pointer near the parking area that appeared to be trailed on a white trailer nearby, then heard several shots being fired.

Get our free mobile app

After they investigated at the scene, they found a man with a handgun that was fitted with a green targeting laser, and located at least 14 spent shell casings nearby.

The man admitted he did not have the proper permitting for the weapon, and he was also arrested for illegal shooting and taken to the Franklin County Jail.

No firearms of any kind are allowed to be discharged anywhere in the area, including the 6.1 square miles of the main recreational zone. Overall, the Dunes occupy 19,600 acres, or about 30 square miles.