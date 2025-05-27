Whatcom County Sheriff's Investigators (Bellingham) say the suspect is apparently part of a national scam.

Man posing as Federal agent bilks victim out of $100K

Back on May 15th, the WCSO got a call from a man named Daniel Lucas, claiming to be an agent with the Federal Office of the Inspector General. The caller knew the victim's name, and convinced him he was being investigated for being a victim of money laundering and other crimes. He said they were a victim of fraud, and to avoid more, they needed to deposit their money where it was "safe."

He told the victim the only way to remedy the situation was to make four payments to the Federal Reserve in Seattle. Another "agent" named David Freeman met up with the man, who provided the funds and even some gold reserves to the scammers.

Because the victim called after the first couple of payments, Officers were able to set up a sting. Freeman had met with the victim, and provided a very realistic-looking badge and credentials. After the fourth payment was made, the suspect was seen driving away from the scene at a high rate of speed, but was quickly located and captured by Deputies from the WCSO, Homeland Security, CBP and Treasury Agents.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Xiaobin Zhou of California, is now in Federal custody. The WCSO says he is part of a larger scam that has been staged in various areas across the country, and targets elderly, wealthier persons.

