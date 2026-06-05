A Wednesday stabbing sent a victim to a Spokane area hospital, and the suspect to the Spokane County Jail.

Deputies Respond to Incident Scene, Then Capture Suspect

Around 1:35 PM Wednesday Spokane County Deputies were called to Appleway and DIshman Mica Road about a victim who'd been stabbed in the neck.

Officers learned several people were working on a vehicle curbside, when the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Jayde A. Brown, approached them. The SCSO says all parties involved know each other.

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Brown began yelling, became very agitated, and stabbed the victim. He then fled the scene in his truck, while the victim was transported to an area hospital in a private vehicle.

Deputies Arrested Him Without Incident

A short time later, Brown was spotted near East Augusta and North Ella Road, where due to the heavy swarming law enforcement presence, he gave up.

The SCSO learned a few days earlier the suspect had engaged in a fight with another male, while armed with his knife and a hammer. However no serious injuries were reported. A check of his criminal record showed a 2014 Coeur D' Alene, Idaho conviction for “Battery with Intent to Commit a Serious Felony”.

No update on the victim was given, the investigation continues, Brown is facing multiple felony charges.