The man will spend at least 14 days in jail or in-home confinement and pay thousands in fines.

52-year-old Yakima man guilty in elk trafficking scheme

The WA State Dept. of Fish and Wildlfie, along with US Fish and Wildlife Officials, said the man was arrested in 2020 after authorities to a public tip about a potential black-market elk trafficking operation in the Vancouver WA and Portland OR area.

Officials began surveillance on Braden F. Takheal, and learned he was moving the elk carcases and meat using black market social media sites.

Officials did not specify where he obtained the elk, but learned he'd trafficked at least 42 of the animals.They are in high demand for their meat, as well as trophy antlers, and Takheal made thousands off each transaction.

WDFW and Federal agents set up a sting buy operation after reaching out to the suspect, he was arrested without incident.

He will pay $7,000 in fines to the Yakama Nation and WDFW in addition to his jail or confinement. He was sentenced on October 23rd in Kittitas County.

