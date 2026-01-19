Medical Emergency Sends Truck Into Franklin County North Korners Gas Station

Saturday morning, Franklin County Deputies responded to a convenience store truck stop north of Pasco about a truck hitting a building.

Driver Hit the Truck Stop With Truck

Early in the morning, Deputies and EMS were called to the North Korners stop at East Vineyard Road and Highway 395. The location is about halfway between Pasco and the County Mercantile.

Investigators said the man suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, and could not stop his truck, it ended up hitting the side of the building.

He was treated at the scene, then taken to an area hospital. No update on his condition was made available, but Deputies said the driver appeared to be OK.

Drugs and or alcohol were not involved in the incident.