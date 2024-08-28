Man Having Crisis Drives Car Throught Outside Wall at Spokane Mall

Spokane County investigators say the male suspect is being held indefinitely until he can receive mental help.

A man drove car through an outside wall at the Spokane Valley Mall

Around 1:25 AM Wednesday morning, Spokane County Deputies and EMS responded to the Spokane Valley Mall, for a report of a car plowing through a wall on the mall's north side.

Officers found a Ford Focus, which had punched through the cinderblocks, and was halfway inside, with the driver still in their seat. The SCSO says a family member had called emergency dispatch and said the man said he was going to crash his car, and then the line went dead. The family member indicated the man was having a mental health crisis.

Investigators said the man refused to cooperate, and charges are pending, but will not be levied until the man receives mental health treatment.

Mall officials say the cost to repair the wall will be between $30 and $50,000 dollars.