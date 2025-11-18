Othello Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Odometer Tampering

A 53-year Othello man could face up to 15 years for his crimes.

In 2024, Franklin County Officials began to hear about scheme

Franklin County Sheriff's investigators released information at the beginning of April that the man was arrested for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers in order to boost resale value.

In older vehicles it was easier to roll back odometers because they used manual gear-driven systems, today's vehicles use digital.

The suspect, Reynaldo Garza, ran a used vehicle selling operation out of a home in the northern part of the county. Adams County Deputies also assisted in the operation.

Get our free mobile app

US Attorney for Eastern WA, Pete Serrano, released information Monday November 17th, indicating Garza was found guilty by a jury on five counts of tampering, each count could bring 3 years in prison.

According to the US Attorney's Office, this is how Garza performed the fraud:

"Garza would replace the odometers in the vehicles with an odometer purchased from wrecking yards or used auto parts sellers. The new odometer would display many fewer miles than the original. Garza then sold the vehicles under the false and fraudulent representation that they had fewer miles than was true. In some cases, Garza sold cars by misrepresenting the mileage by up to 100,000 miles less than it the actual mileage."

Authorities said Garza was able to charge thousands more for old vehicles, due to the fake lower odometer readings. Officials said he made a lot of extra money defrauding consumers.

Garza is scheduled to be sentenced January 12th of 2026 in Federal Court.