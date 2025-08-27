Wapato Man Convicted of Murder in Fatal DUI Crash

Following a jury trial, a 36-year-old Wapato man was found guilty of 2nd Degree Murder.

The man was driving drunk

The trial began August 18th, and concluded August 20th in Federal Superior Court.

The suspect, identified as Jason Alexander Logie, was driving on the North Track Road on the Yakama Indian Reservation just east of Wapato on the afternoon of September 9th, 2023.

He abruptly crossed the center line and struck another vehicle in its own lane of travel, killing the other motorist. Officers said he was driving drunk at the time according to Tribal Police.

US Attorney for the Eastern District of WA, Pete Serrano, said in part in a statement:

“One of my top priorities as U.S. Attorney will be to strengthen our relationship with state, local, and Tribal law enforcement. Partnering with these agencies strengthens our prosecution of cases like this, where a repeat offender will be held accountable for his careless actions that costs an innocent victim their life. I’d like to offer my thanks to our partner agencies on this case.”

Logie is scheduled to be sentenced on November 18th of this year.