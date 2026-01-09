60-Year-Old Man Nailed for Drugs, More in Benton County Traffic Stop

Authorities have not said what prompted the man to keep driving slowly after a Benton County Deputy lit up his lights for a traffic stop late Wednesday night.

Man arrested following slow-speed pursuit

A Deputy on patrol on Chandler Road near Benton City tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop, but the man just kept going, and going, and...before finally stopping.

The driver, identified as 60-year-old Richard Hofer, already had some outstanding shoplifting and expired driver's license warrants out of Pasco.

During a search on the stop, Hofer had what appeared to be drugs on him. He was arrested, taken to the Benton County Jail, and his car was towed to the impound for further investigation.

Deputies didn't say is he was stopped for any violations, or if it was for other reasons.