60-Year-Old Man Nailed for Drugs, More in Benton County Traffic Stop

60-Year-Old Man Nailed for Drugs, More in Benton County Traffic Stop

traffic stop-drugs---BCSO Facebook

Authorities have not said what prompted the man to keep driving slowly after a Benton County Deputy lit up his lights for a traffic stop late Wednesday night.

   Man arrested following slow-speed pursuit

A Deputy on patrol on Chandler Road near Benton City tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop, but the man just kept going, and going, and...before finally stopping.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The driver, identified as 60-year-old Richard Hofer, already had some outstanding shoplifting and expired driver's license warrants out of Pasco.

During a search on the stop, Hofer had what appeared to be drugs on him. He was arrested, taken to the Benton County Jail, and his car was towed to the impound for further investigation.

Deputies didn't say is he was stopped for any violations, or if it was for other reasons.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

 

Categories: Crime, Tri-Cities News