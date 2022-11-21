Man Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato Identified

Area where burned out car found (Google maps) Area where burned out car found (Google maps) loading...

It appears a man bound in a burned-out car near Wapato in August was shot before the fire was lit.

Man identified by Yakima County Coroner

Back on August 16th, Yakima County Deputies were notified about a car on fire in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile from Wapato near Highway 97. The car was seen in the early morning hours.

Upon arrival, Deputies found the partially burned body of a man inside. Few details were released at the time, and now the County Coroner has ID'd the man.

Yakima County releases cause of death

According to a release from Casey Schilperoot of the YCSO (as of Monday, November 21st):

"With the assistance of our crime scene investigator, the coroner’s office, and immigration, we were able to identify the man that was found dead as 46-year-old Miguel “Elvin” Peredes from Nicaragua. His next of kin has been notified.

Miguel’s partially burned body was found on August 16th, 2022 near a burned vehicle on Progressive Rd near Wapato. He died from a gunshot wound. This case is being investigated as a homicide."

Anyone who may have information is urged to call the YCSO at (509)-574-2562. All leads can be confidential.