Man Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato Identified

Man Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato Identified

Area where burned out car found (Google maps)

 

Area where burned out car found (Google maps)
loading...

It appears a man bound in a burned-out car near Wapato in August was shot before the fire was lit.

   Man identified by Yakima County Coroner

Back on August 16th, Yakima County Deputies were notified about a car on fire in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile from Wapato near Highway 97. The car was seen in the early morning hours.

Get our free mobile app

Upon arrival, Deputies found the partially burned body of a man inside. Few details were released at the time, and now the County Coroner has ID'd the man.

   Yakima County releases cause of death

According to a release from Casey Schilperoot of the YCSO (as of Monday, November 21st):

"With the assistance of our crime scene investigator, the coroner’s office, and immigration, we were able to identify the man that was found dead as 46-year-old Miguel “Elvin” Peredes from Nicaragua. His next of kin has been notified.

Miguel’s partially burned body was found on August 16th, 2022 near a burned vehicle on Progressive Rd near Wapato. He died from a gunshot wound. This case is being investigated as a homicide."

Anyone who may have information is urged to call the YCSO at (509)-574-2562. All leads can be confidential.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Filed Under: shooting
Categories: Crime
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA