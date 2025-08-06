Homicide Suspect Sought After Yakima County Orchard Murder

The search for a homicide suspect continues following a death in an orchard near Sunnyside Monday evening.

The victim was investigating a suspicious person

Yakima County Investigators say Monday evening, in a rural orchard near Maple Grove Road north of Sunnyside, a 55-year-old man rode an ATV into the trees to check out a report of a suspicious person.

Witnesses said after a while, when the man did not return, they went to look for him, and found him deceased in the orchard. Yakima County Deputies searched, along with a K-9 and drone, but no suspect was located.

The YCSO says the man died from homicidal violence, and the crime is said to involve a firearm. No word if witnesses reported hearing any gunshots.

Anyone with any information is urged to report it to the YCSO at (509)248-9980, all leads can be anonymous.