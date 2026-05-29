A grim search continues in Okanogan County, just south of the Canadian border, a strange incident.

Deputies Searching for Man, Possible Suicide?

Wednesday afternoon the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office reported receiving a call from a witness, who called 9-1-1 to say he was talking to a man he saw sitting in shallow water of the Okanogan River, around 2:30 PM.

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The location was south of Oroville, WA which is less than five miles south of the Canadian border in North Central WA. Much of the county has rugged terrain, and is where the towns of Omak, Twist, Brewster and Okanogan are located.

The WItness' Attention Was Diverted Then a Loud Noise

The caller said they turned away from the man for a moment, then heard a loud noise, turned back, and saw the man face down in the water, drifting away from shore, too far out to reach.

Deputies immediately responded along with EMS, a drone, two jet skis and a boat but were not able to locate the man. However, a firearm was recovered from the water, where the caller said the man was sitting.

Did the Man Shoot Himself?

The search was called off at 8:45 PM due to darkness. The OCSO says elevated water runoff levels have made the water more treacherous for the searchers and drivers who returned Thursday to continue looking for the man.

Weather again ended the search Thursday afternoon, the man's identity has not been confirmed, and will, for now, not be released.