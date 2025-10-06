Pasco DUI Driver Flees, Captured After Driving on Shredded Tires

This was one of four DUIs handled in just a few hours in the late-night hours in Pasco this weekend.

Man obviously hit something with his truck

Officers on patrol noticed the man driving this large pickup not only had a badly cracked windshield, but he was driving on a completely shredded right front tire. It looked worse than one from a NASCAR blowout.

As Officers attempted to stop the man (he would have been pulled over for the windshield anyway) the man kept soldiering on, then finally pulled over.

But he didn't wait for Police, he fled into a nearby field, but quickly found out it was surrounded on 3 sides by a rather tall fence. He was captured without incident, and confirmed Officer's original suspicions that he was drunk behind the wheel.

Officers backtracked his last known whereabouts, trying to locate any vehicle, building or other object he might have hit and damaged, something hard enough to have destroyed his tire, but they were unable to find any.

His truck was towed and he's in the Franklin County jail.