Man Fatally Stabbed in Kennewick Parking Lot Monday Night

A 26-year-old Kennewick man is dead after a Monday night altercation.

Police Respond to the Dollar Tree Parking Lot on West Kennewick Ave.

Around 9 PM Officers were called to the location about an altercation, and found the victim, identified as Ali Al Juboori, suffering from a significant stab wound. Despite emergency efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Kennewick Police said an acquaitance of the victim, 27-year-old Abdullah Hussein of Kennewick was detained as part of the investigation. KPD says the 2 knew each other before the incident.

Now Hussein is on a 72-hour investigative hold for 2nd Degree Murder. KPD says they don't believe there are any other suspects, the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is urged to report it by calling 509-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.