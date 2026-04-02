A man whom authorities describe as "dangerous" has escaped from the Western State Hospital in Lakewood, in Pierce County. He is pictured in two different booking photos.

Officials Say Due to the Charges He's Facing, He Considered a Threat

45-year-old Joshua Dylan Rice "broke out" of the facility March 31st. around 8 PM. Officials did not elaborate specifically how he got out, but as of April 2nd, he was still on the loose.

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He was facing charges in Clark County Superior Court (Vancouver WA area), they were listed as:

"pending robbery 1, assault 1 and theft of a motor vehicle."

Officials Didn't Say Why He Was in the Psych Hospital

He is 6 feet tall, 185 lbs. and is pictured in our story. He has a criminal history in Multhomah County, OR and Officials say he may also have "associates" in the Salmon Creek Area (6 miles north of Vancouver) and also North Bend, OR.

Anyone who happens to see him, do not approach or contact, but call 9-1-1 immediately. Officials did not say if they believe he will head elsewhere in the state.

Officials have tightened down security recently at the hospital, over the last few years, but between 2013 and 2016, 185 inmates had been able to escape Western.