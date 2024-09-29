Man Ejected in Fatal DUI Car Crash South of Warden

Man Ejected in Fatal DUI Car Crash South of Warden

area of crash (google maps)

 

area of crash (google maps)
loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says alcohol played a role in the crash.

   Man ejected from truck in fatal crash

The GCSO says 52-year-old Faustino N. Gonzalez of Othello was driving north on Road U SE, about 3 miles south of Warden Saturday when he lost control of his Nissan Pickup.

He failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over both lanes and left the road. His truck rolled 3 times, and he was ejected from the vehicle.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, his family has been notified.

LOOK: The longest highways in America

Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration. Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

More From 610 KONA