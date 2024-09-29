Man Ejected in Fatal DUI Car Crash South of Warden

area of crash (google maps) area of crash (google maps) loading...

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says alcohol played a role in the crash.

Man ejected from truck in fatal crash

The GCSO says 52-year-old Faustino N. Gonzalez of Othello was driving north on Road U SE, about 3 miles south of Warden Saturday when he lost control of his Nissan Pickup.

He failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over both lanes and left the road. His truck rolled 3 times, and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, his family has been notified.