Man Ejected in Fatal DUI Car Crash South of Warden
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says alcohol played a role in the crash.
Man ejected from truck in fatal crash
The GCSO says 52-year-old Faustino N. Gonzalez of Othello was driving north on Road U SE, about 3 miles south of Warden Saturday when he lost control of his Nissan Pickup.
He failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over both lanes and left the road. His truck rolled 3 times, and he was ejected from the vehicle.
Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, his family has been notified.
