Paddleboarder Tragically Drowns in Lake Kachess Near Snoqualimie

So many drownings in WA could be prevented if the victims were wearing life vests.

Man drowns in Lake Kachess, fell off paddleboard

The Kitititas County Sheriff's Office reports a 62-year-old man drowned Sunday afternoon when he felll off his paddleboard.

Around 1 PM, the KCSO Water Rescue and the King County Marine Rescue Dive Unit responded to the lake, located in Kittitas County about 15 miles southeast of Snoqualmie Pass.

The KCSO says the family noticed the man fell off, and was struggling, and was not wearing a life jacket.

Deputies and rescuers arrived at the south end of the lake and quickly launched a marine boat but initially could not find the victim, identified as Edbert Pacheco. When search crews were able to locate him, it was too lake, according to Kittitas Sheriff serrchers.

Kittitas and King County Sheriff's Officials say even if you're an expert swimmer, if you are boating or recreating anywhere the water is over your head, wear a life vest. With the especially cold waters we have in many Northwest lakes and rivers, even a veteran swimmer can be shocked by the temperature, lose strength, and drown.