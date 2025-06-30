Man Floating Yakima River Drowns, Was Not Wearing Life Jacket

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a 55-year-old man drowned Sunday evening in the Yakima River. (image shows area where man went into the water.)

The man was floating the river with friends

The BCSO said around 9:13 PM they were notified the man had been recreationally floating in the river with friends, using a variety of different devices, drifting down the water.

However, he fell out of his floating device and his friends were not able to retrieve him.

Deputies along with Officers from other agencies began sweeping the river and launched search drones.

Unfortunately, just prior to 11 PM, the man's body was located further down the river and he had drowned. The man's name was not released, the investigation continues.

Officials say this event reinforces the need to anyone who is on a large or deep body of water needs to wear a certified life vest or jacket.