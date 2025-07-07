Yakima Driver Drowns in Grant County Canal After Crash
The Grant County Coroner is now conducting tests on the victim.
Yakima man drowns in Grant County Canal Thursday
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says they were sent to a canal west of Moses Lake Thursday afternoon.
Around 1:30 PM Deputies responded to the canal near the intersection of Rd A NW, north of Rd 9 NW, a few miles west of town, about a submerged vehicle in the water.
55-year-old Kevin Kershaw of Yakima was trying to turn his GMC Sierra around on the narrow canal road, when he lost control and it slid into the water. He was not able to get out, and drowned.
The investigation continues. It is not known if drugs or alcohol contributed to the accident.
