Grant County Sheriff's Deputies continue to investigate a tragic flip offer crash this weekend.

A Man Died When the ATV He was Riding in Crashed

The GCSO responded to Crab Creek not far from the Beverly Sand Dunes area about a crash either late Saturday night or early Sunday. Officials did not specify.

The Man Ended Up Upside Down in Creek

The location is east of Beverly and not far from Schwana in Grant County. Officers said there was a crash that left an ATV upside down and submerged in the creek. A man in the ATV identified as 36-year-old Alexander Munday of Cle Elum was said to be a passenger in the rig.

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He died at the scene. No other information has been released, the GCSO says a coroner's report and more details will be released early next week related to the overnight hours crash.