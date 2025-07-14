Adams County Rollover Claims Life of Royal City Man
Saturday evening, a 38-year-old Royal City man died in a rollover crash.
The man rolled his truck and did not survive
Around 9:12 PM, Adams County Deputies and EMS were called to a location in the 1700 block of West Cunningham Road near Othello.
Authorities say the driver and sole occupant of the truck, 38-year-old Jesus Carlos Villa of Royal City, apparently veered away from the road, then steered back to the roadway but overcorrected.
The truck rolled off the roadway, then struck a utility pole and came to a rest in a nearby wheatfield.
Unfortunately, Villa did not survive the crash. The investigation continues.
