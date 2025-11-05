Inmate Dies in Grant County Jail, Investigation Underway

The investigation has been turned over to the Central Basin Investigative Team.

Man found unresponsive Tuesday morning at jail in Ephrata

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a 54-year-old man died in a crisis cell around 7AM Tuesday.

During a routine check the man was found not breathing and had no pulse. He'd been jailed since October 31st for trafficking stolen property and theft. Despite lifesaving efforts from Jail workers and Ephrata EMTs, he was pronounced dead around 7:30 AM.

The man was in an area more closely monitored

Officials say he was in an isolated crisis cell by himself. These cells are monitored more frequently, and do not have some of the potential hazards for self-harm as traditional jail cells. They're used to help calm down inmates who have had a crisis or behavioral issues.

Officials did not say if the man had any outstanding medical history, the Central Basin Investigative Team will handle the incident. That team is made up of Officers from WSP, Adams, Grant and Kittitas County, and other area related agencies.

The man's body is with the coroner to determine the cause of death.