Man Dies in Chelan County Basejumping Incident When Chute Fails

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a tragic fatal base-jumping death is the result of an equipment failure.

Around 8:42 AM Sunday morning, Deputies and EMS rushed to an area along Highway 97A a number of miles north of Wenatchee and Entiat in Chelan County about a fall during a base-jump.

A 47-year-old Entiat man, later identified as Eliort Barstow, had leaped off a tall cliff when his parachute failed to fully open properly. The defective flapping chute caused him to spin 180 degrees, and then slam into the vertical rocky mountain side, he then fell 650 to the ground.

He sustained instant fatal injuries, EMS pronounced him dead at the scene when they arrived.

The CCSO did not say what caused the chute to improperly open.