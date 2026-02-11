Stroke Victim With Mental Decline Dies From Hypothermia near Shelton, WA

The Mason County Sheriff's Office reports the search for a missing elderly man ends in tragedy.

He Had Wandered Away from His Home Monday Morning

The MCSO and other authorities began to search wooded areas on the edge of Shelton, WA, after the man went missing.

Around 7:45 AM Monday, security cameras at the man's home in the Timberlake's Community in Mason County showed him in the yard, then he walked off.

David Johnson, age not given, had recently suffered a stroke, which aggravated some mental decline issue he'd been battling. Authorities said he easily became disoriented.

Numerous citizen searchers along with Mason County Search and Rescue plus two local search dog groups combed some wooded areas nearby, but he was not initially located.

Then Tuesday, the MCSO said Johnson was located in the area, but had passed away, likely due to suffering from hypothermia from unusually cold weather.