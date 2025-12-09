21-Year-Old Man Dies in Fiery Weekend Crash Near Sunnyside

A tragic fatal crash from early Saturday remains under investigation.

Driver hit a canal bridge guardrail

Around 4:35 AM Saturday morning, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and the Traffic Safety Unit responded to the 4800 block of East Edison Road, about 2.5 miles east of Sunnyside.

A witness who called 911 reported a vehicle crash, and the car was on fire. Responders found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, the driver had apparently been driving west when they hit a canal bridge railing. The impact had sheared off the canal railing, and the flaming car was down in the canal.

The approximate crash area is circled in the photo.

Preliminary investigative work indicated the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, and hit the rail. No other damage occurred.

The YCSO says the driver is believed to be a 21-year-old male from Sunnyside, but that information is still be confirmed.

No other details have been released.