WA Man Gets Punishment And Fines for Shocking Elk Killing Spree

A Grays Harbor County man will spend 3 years supervised probation and face fines for a 2023 killing of multiple elk.

The man killed five cow elk in 2023

A 45-year-old man will pay a $10K penalty and go through 36-month mental health evaluated supervision and probation for his crimes.

Richard Loren Pratt of Cosmoplis, WA was given the mental health evaluation following his spree, using a rifle to kill five cow elk in 2023 near the town.

A lumber company employee in January of 2023 found the dead elk, in an area closed for hunting activity. According to WA Dept of Fish And Wildlife:

"Necropsies revealed the suspect used a high-powered rifle. The elk were taken within GMU 658, which was closed for harvest at the time. WDFW Officers observed no clear attempt to harvest the wildlife, which were left to waste at the scene."

Ten months after the crime, a WDFW agent in the area encountered Pratt, who had cut a lock and was in a closed area, and he had two firearms with him. A check of his rifle determined he was the shooter.

However, a judge ordered mental evaluation for Pratt, and if he violates his terms he will go to prison for 116 months. He will still have to pay the fines. Pratt is a convicted felon not allowed to possess firearms, and he also had a ten year suspension of his hunting license.

WDFW classifies the illegal killing of 3 animals or more (such as elk, deer, moose etc) as a spree killing.