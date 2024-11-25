Man Charged With Trying to ‘Smuggle’ OR Aviation Tech to Russia

The US Department of Justice says a 57-year-old Indian Citizen (country) could get over 20 years in prison and millions in fines for allegedly trying to sell sensitive tech to Russia, which could have been used in the war with Ukraine.

The man attempted to fool authorities into thinking he was the purchaser

According to the Justice Department, Sanjay Kaushik is facing charges of attempting to export aviation components that have both civilian and military applications to Russia, and, according to the Justice Department:

"..(he is) also charged with attempting to illegally export a navigation and flight control system from Oregon to Russia through India, and with making false statements in connection with an export. He was arrested in Miami, Florida, on Oct. 17, pursuant to a criminal complaint and arrest warrant issued by the District of Oregon."

In early 2023, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kaushik and others conspired to acquire an Attitude Heading Reference System (AHRS), which provides navigation and flight control data for aircraft. Because of the sensitivity of the tech, it requires a US government permit before it can be sold overseas.

Kaushik fraudulently claimed it was for a helicopter, and that he was the end purchaser, but that was not the case. He intended to sell it to a buyer in Russia.

He obtained the tech through an Oregon manufacturer, but the scheme was disrupted before he had a chance to sell it. He's facing potentially multiple charges, and could get a long prison term if convicted.