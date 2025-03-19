Man Busted for Smuggling 170 Lbs. of MDMA from Canada to WA

The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA says a jury has rendered a guilty verdict in the trial of a man from India in his smuggling of date rape drugs over the WA border from Canada.

The man was captured in 2023

Jaskaran Singh, 31, a native of Gujarat, India, was caught on April 29th, 2023. Around 10 PM, three unknown persons tripped Customs and Border Patrol motion-sensor cameras about a half-mile west of the crossing at Danville, which is an unincorporated remote area of Ferry County. Highway 21 leads from the border crossing south, the location is about 40 miles south of Republic, WA. The entire area is very remote and wooded.

A short time later, Singh was captured driving a Honda Odyssey on the only road leading out of the area. He had multiple backpacks and suitcases, similar to the ones seen on the persons who were photographed after triggering the motion cameras.

CBP said Singh was caught with 170 lbs. of MDMA, often known as Ecstasy or Molly and it is considered a date-rape drug.

US Attorneys said Singh had flown to WA from CA the day before, then rented the vehicle and driven to the remote area to pick up the drugs coming over the border. In his phone, CPB found numerous messages from the three traffickers, who carried the drugs through over 300 yards of remote forest, dropped it off, then fled back over the border without being caught.

Singh, who will be sentenced on June 25th, could get up to 20 years year in prison and also possibly face deportation. Officials are calling it one of the largest MDMA seizures in the US in years.