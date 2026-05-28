The Mason County Sheriff's Office says, obviously, the man is now a 'former' employee.

Early Monday Morning Break-In Nets Burglar $6,000

Around 1 AM, May 26th, MCSO Deputies were alerted to a break in at the Taylor Station Restaurant in Shelton, WA.

Get our free mobile app

The male suspect stole $6,000 from the business, a combination of tips and sales taken in over the Memorial Day Weekend. Deputies were able to track the suspect, and located him later in the morning in a detached garage at his residence, where he refused to come out.

Suspect's former employer--google street view Suspect's former employer--google street view loading...

Deputies Also Found a Surprising Amount of Firearms and More

Officers learned that the reason he staged the brief standoff was because he was hiding the cash at various locations inside the building. After finally surrendering, MCSO Deputies located a lot of surprises, according to the Sheriff's Department:

"While deputies were serving a search warrant to locate the stolen property, numerous firearms, body armor, taser cartridges, loads of ammo, and robbery kits were located inside the garage the suspect was in."

What is A Robbery Kit?

It's curious he had robbery kits, these are emergency packages that help train and assist workers in credit unions, banks and other financial institutions; giving them directions of what to do before, during and after a robbery.

The suspect was booked into the Mason County Sheriff's Office, facing Theft in the 1st Degree, Burglary 2nd Degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the 1st Degree for each of the firearms that were found and taken as evidence.

The suspect's name was not released, the investigation continues.