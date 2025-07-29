Spokane Suspect Breaks Window, Claiming 5 Women Trying to Kill Him

Google street view Google street view loading...

Spokane County Deputies came across a very strange case early Monday morning.

A man broke out a window of a hotel, trying to get Officer's attention

Around 1:20 AM, a worker at the Oxford Suites Hotel called 911 to report a man had broken out a window with brass knuckles.

When Deputies arrived, they learned the suspect had approached the hotel from a wooded area behind it, then rapped loudly on a side entrance window until it broke. He used brass knuckles.



The worker, obviously frightened, called for help. Deputies were told buy the man he broke the window to get their attention because five women were trying to kill him.

The worker declined to press charges against the man, but estimated the cost to replace the window was at least $1,000. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Joshua J. Arkinson, was holding a knife, but did not resist arrest once other Deputies arrived.

He was searched, and Officers found another knife. Despite the worker not pressing charges, Arkinson's possession of brass knuckles landed him a Possession of a Dangerous Weapon charge, and 2nd. Degree Malicious Mischief.

Officers did not offer details about the alleged five women the suspect claimed were trying to kill him.