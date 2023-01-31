Man Assaults, Holds Scissors to Victim’s Throat on Moses Lake Campus

Big Bend Community College Moses Lake (google earth) Big Bend Community College Moses Lake (google earth) loading...

Grant County Deputies and other authorities continue to investigate an assault that took place on the campus of Big Bend Community College. STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED--SEE BELOW.

Woman tells deputies man assaulted her, held scissors to her throat

Deputies contacted the 19-year-old female victim Monday night around 11:45 PM, and she reported the assault had occurred earlier in the day.

The GCSO reports the victim was assaulted by her current/ex-boyfriend, both live in a residence hall on the campus of the school. She said the 23-year-old man became intoxicated in her room, began to act belligerently, then twice tried to choke her with his hands around her throat. He also held an open pair of scissors against her throat and threatened her.

She was able to escape the room after she sprayed him in the face with pepper spray. The suspect, who also lives in the same residence hall, was removed by residence hall workers and staff, according to the GCSO.

According to the GCSO:

"The investigating Deputy filed a probable cause statement with the Prosecutor’s Office recommending charges against the male for second-degree assault (domestic violence) and felony harassment (domestic violence)."

The investigation continues.

UPDATE from Grant County Sheriff's Office as of 12 Noon Tuesday

"Grant County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested 23-year-old Moses Denzel Jones of Moses Lake. He is now lodged in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and felony harassment (domestic violence)."