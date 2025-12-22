Man Jailed After Assaulting Taxi Driver East of Kennewick Over Unpaid Fare

Benton County Deputies apprehended an unruly taxi passenger after an assault late Saturday night.

The man assaulted the driver

Deputies reported the driver had picked up a man from an area hotel, and had taken him to a residence southeast of Kennewick, just off Chemical Drive, in the area of South 2200 PR (Private Road) SE.

At the scene, the passenger got into an argument over the fare, and proceeded to hit the driver in the face. He was able to escape, and met up with Deputies after calling 911.

The driver said the man appeared to be heavily intoxicated, Deputies later located him at the SE Kennewick resident, saying they recognized the home from "previous contact.'

The suspect was charged with Theft of Services and 4th Degree Assault. The man attacked the driver over a $47 dollar taxi fare. The BCSO did not release the suspect's name.