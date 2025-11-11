Man Arrested in Kennewick For Video Recording Women in Store Changing Rooms

Monday afternoon, a Kennewick man was arrested for voyeurism.

The man was spotted trying to record women in changing rooms.

Around 2:18 PM, Kennewick Police were summoned to a business in the 1300 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard about a suspicious man. KPD did not release the name of the store, but said they were not able to locate the suspect, despite arriving shortly after the call.

Workers had reported the lewd behavior, the man was video recording women in the changing rooms.

However, his face was captured on store surveillance cameras and pictures of him were quickly circulated to businesses up and down the Boulevard.

About an hour later, a citizen recognized the suspect and called 911. The man, identified as Joseph Renders, was taken into custody without incident.

He is now facing at least one charge of 1st Degree Voyeurism.