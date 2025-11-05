Franklin County Hay Thief, Wanted For Multiple Incidents, is Captured

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has broken what the say is a hay theft and selling operation.

Franklin County man arrested

It began last week when Patrol Deputies contacted Iriankis Martinez-Yera, who was parked next to a pile of may in a remote northern area of the County around 1 AM. Besides being cited for trespassing (reported by the landowner) authorities learned through their investigation he was apparently running a hay theft and trafficking operation.

The suspect was running a theft and illegal sale operation

Evidence was uncovered linking him to an ongoing series of thefts in the region. He's now facing multiple counts of trafficking in stolen property and other crimes.

The FCSO says hay thefts have been increasing over the last several months, and they encourage landowners and farmers to employ the use of surveillance cameras, and making sure storage and other areas are well lighted. Deputies say utilizing a lot of area lighting lessens the chance of such thefts taking place.

Yera is pictured here during his arrest by Deputies.