CBP Busts Driver Smuggling 12K Fake Vehicle Registrations, and Freon Canisters

US Customs and Border Patrol announced they've apprehended a man who was smuggling fake vehicle registrations across the border.

The man was arrested at the Brownsville, TX station.

Last Saturday, CBP agents at the Brownsville station designated a Jeep Wrangler to receive further inspection. Agents often do extra lookovers on vehicles they suspect may have contraband, or they do random checks besides usual screening.

The Officers at the Veterans International Bridge Crossing searched the Jeep, and found boxes full of fake counterfeit Texas vehicle registration stickers. These are the year number stickers you get when you renew your tabs. You don't update the month, but the year.

In addition, Agents found 12 large canisters of freon, used in vehicle and other refrigerant industries. Since 2022 EPA laws prohibit the transporting of freon without permits and permission, due to pollution claims. That's the reason why you cannot buy vehicle AC recharge kits in auto parts stores anymore.

The driver and the evidence were turned over to Brownsville Police, who filed charges and will handle the investigation.