Child Rapist Arrested in Hawaii After Fleeing WA State

A 57-year-old man was arrested in Hawaii February 6th following a multi-stateinvestigation by US Marshals and other agencies.

The Suspect was Wanted on Multiple Child-Sex charges

Wilson Ralpho was formally charged January 28th with a long list of charges, including (according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office):

"...three counts of Rape of a Child in the First Degree, two counts of Child Molestation in the First Degree, Rape of a Child in the Second Degree, and two counts of Child Molestation in the Second Degree."

Authorities said they believe he became aware of the charges, and fled to Hawaii. US Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force along with the SCSO worked with US Marshals in Hawaii, resulting in Ralph's arrest.

He was located and taken into custody in the town of Koloa on the island of Kauai on February 6th. He is in the process of being extradited back to Spokane. The investigation continues.