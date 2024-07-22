Man Arrested for Assault Using Garden Tools Near Othello

A 50-year-old Adams County man is in jail in Ritzville after a strange assault over the weekend.

The man attempted to use a garden tool to beat the victim

Claudio Aguirre-Vazquez isi in jail after he was located by Deputies, near W Hwy 26 and S Booker Rd. The location is about two miles east of Othello.

The victim and several witnesses told Deputies there was a physical altercation between several people and the suspect, during which Vazquez pulled a knife, and tried to stab the victim during the attack.

At one point Vazquez picked up a garden hoe and attempted to use it to beat the victim. The person who was assaulted received medical attention for minor injuries.

Get our free mobile app

After Vazquez was arrested, Deputies searched another location at the 500 block of S 6th Ave, Othello, and acquired additional evidence related to the case.